Georgia Department of Labor officials provided an update on the DOL’s role in the unemployment insurance extension bill awaiting President Trump’s signature.
On Tuesday, both chambers of congress passed legislation extending unemployment insurance for millions of unemployed Americans.
The bill still has to be signed by President Trump; however, the president has indicated he believes a one-time stimulus of $600 is not enough for Americans.
The Georgia Department of Labor reported if the bill is not signed into law by December 31, all federal unemployment insurance programs part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will end.
A GDOL spokesperson noted if President Trump does not sign the bill, GDOL staffers will not be able to process unemployment claims for: Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), or State Extended Benefits.
If the bill is signed into law by President Trump, the federal guidelines must be established by the USDOL before states can determine the timeline for implementing the law. These guidelines are not expected before the first of the year, a spokesperson noted.
“Some of the provisions included in the bill should be able to be implemented fairly quickly,” said Commissioner Mark Butler.
“However, most of the new additions in the bill are going to take a substantial amount of time due to their very complicated nature. These new enhancements could take months of system development to implement along with the other changes that we will have to program.”
The GDOL encourages claimants to continue to request weekly payments.
The agency will work to release all eligible payments as quickly as possible after the bill is signed and will post new information on the GDOL website and social media platforms as it becomes available.
Unemployed Georgians are encouraged to visit the department of labor’s website at EmployGeorgia.com.
Officials noted there are over 161,000 jobs listed for Georgians to access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.