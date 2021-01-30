Georgia Department of Labor officials are asking Georgians to be on the lookout for identity fraudsters.
According to labor officials, millions of unemployment insurance claimants will start receiving a 1099-G tax form detailing taxable unemployment payments issued during 2020.
However, some individuals may receive a 1099-G tax form who did not file an unemployment insurance claim this year and are victims of identity theft.
“If an individual receives a 1099-G tax form and did not file a claim themselves in 2020, the potential fraud will need to be reported to the GDOL”, according to a department of labor spokesperson.
After a complaint is filed, GDOL officials will investigate the report of identity theft, make any necessary adjustments to the individual’s 1099-G, if applicable, and resubmit the amended 1099-G tax form to the Internal Revenue Service.
The GDOL is currently developing the secure form for reporting potential 1099-G tax fraud and will post the reporting process on its website by February 15, 2021.
“Our teams are battling UI fraud on all fronts as we continue to build out the many new programs implemented by Congress last year, particularly the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Program,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler.
“We are asking Georgians to be vigilant of their credit information and help us combat the fraudsters who are unlawfully taking funds from the UI program. This is a critical issue that is plaguing labor departments across the United States involving local, state, and even international criminals at times.”
The GDOL also encourages victims of identity theft to:
1. File a police report with your local police department. Obtain a copy of the report that you can provide to creditors and credit agencies.
2. Change passwords on your email, banking, and other personal accounts.
3. Make a list of credit card companies, banks, and other financial institutions where you do business. Tell them you are a victim of identity theft and ask them to put a fraud alert on your account.
4. Get a copy of your credit report and dispute any fraudulent transactions. You can request credit reports online from the 3 major credit reporting agencies
a. Equifax: 800-349-9960 or freeze your credit online
b. Experian: 888-397-3742 or freeze your credit online
c. TransUnion: 888-909-8872 or freeze your credit online
5. Place a fraud alert on your credit file. You can do this by contacting just one of the credit agencies to add an alert with all three agencies.
6. Report identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC has a wealth of information for identity theft victims, including assistance with a recovery plan. https://www.identitytheft.gov/877-438-4338
7. If you suspect that someone is using your SSN for work purposes, contact the Social Security Administration at 800-772-1213 to report the problem. They will review your earnings with you to ensure they are correct.
8. Consider filing a complaint with the US Department of Justice National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) :https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form
9. Let the IRS know you are a victim of identity theft by filing the File Form 14039, Department of the Treasury - Internal Revenue Service Identity Theft Affidavit, with the IRS. More information can be found here: https://www.irs.gov/individuals/how-irs-id-theft-victim-assistance-works
