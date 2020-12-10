As the deadline for federal CARES Act programs looms ever closer, the Georgia Department of Labor anticipates a decision to be made on the future of the programs and the allocation of funds.
Unemployment insurance programs under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, better know as the CARES Act, are set to end on December 31, 2020. Once that deadline arrives, GDOL will no longer be able to continue paying benefits for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
Individual PUA and PEUC claims will be payable until December 26, while employer-filed claims will be payable until December 30.
“There is no use speculating over what could potentially be passed by Congress, and at this point, we still have not heard anything from our delegation on what is actually in the bill,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
“While Congress continues to deliberate on the future of these programs, we will focus on issuing payments to ALL eligible Georgians as the original CARES Act comes to a close," Butler added.
GDOL officials released the following statement:
"Claimants receiving regular state UI will continue to receive benefits for weeks they are found eligible up to 26 weeks. Claimants who have yet to exhaust all benefits provided by the CARES Act will not receive the balance of their funds for any week ending dates after Dec. 26. Claimants are encouraged to continue to request benefits after the programs end in the event Congress passes new legislation or extends these programs. If additional federal legislation is passed, the new programs will be implemented or current programs extended and updates will be made on the GDOL website and social platforms."
Resources for reemployment assistance along with information on filing an unemployment claim and details on how employers can file partial claims can be found on the agency's webpage at dol.georgia.gov.
