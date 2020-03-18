ATLANTA (CBS46)—To help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), state career centers will be temporarily closed to the public.
The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) is temporarily closing its career center to the public starting today.
The centers will remain open in so staffers can continue to process unemployment claims.
Citizens can file for unemployment claims online and also receive other reemployment assistance at www.gdol.ga.gov.
“Although we have made the decision to close career centers to the public, we are working around the clock to make sure we are able to continue to process unemployment claims and make sure Georgians continue to get paid.” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler.
In addition, claims can be filed over the phone from any number on this list https://dol.georgia.gov/locations/career-center .
