ATLANTA (CBS46) — It’s go-time now for transport departments trying to keep roads safe from this weekend’s icy weather.
“The footprint of impact is very large,” said Natalie Dale, GDOT spokesperson. “The amount of counties this will cover, we have to consider a full state activation.”
In less than 2hrs metro #Atlanta will see the first major brine layer being sprayed on roads. GDOT says this isn't the last and will go along way to making sure roads are as safe as possible. #weather #georgia @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/OnG14aMi7Q— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 14, 2022
GDOT said they have already mobilized extra crews.
“Beginning yesterday [Thursday] we mobilized our crews from south Georgia, up to metro areas and north to assist those counties. We take our crews and move them round the chess board to see where they are most needed,” Dale said.
The state has 53 brine tankers at its disposal and 12 of those will spray metro roads.
Northern roads have already begun to see some trucks spraying brine. Inside the perimeter, emergency and specialty areas such as hospitals and the capital have already received one layer.
As for the rest of the metro roads.
“Tankers will roll out from this location around 7 p.m. this evening to start a metro treatment route,” Dale said.
The city of Atlanta’s transport department says they too are ready.
“We rehearse in the summertime, and so we’re ready for this event.” said Josh Rowan, ATLDOT Commissioner.
Gwinnett County is likely to see some of the heaviest weather within the metro and officials there say preps have well and truly begun and planning is on-going.
“We have barriers ready, we have chainsaws that have been distributed throughout our precincts and we have our local uniform officers that will be able to use them in small projects when needed so we don’t have to take a resource from DOT,” said Hideshi Valle with the Gwinnett County Police Department.
Officials say as much as can be done the roads will still be dangerous.
"Anytime you have ice and precipitation with these temperatures, there's the possibility of black ice forming so if you do try to get out you have to be very mindful, even though the road may look clear in your area, if it is wet, consider it frozen, with those precipitation and temperatures." said James Stallings, GEMA Director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.