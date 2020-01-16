ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the winners of its safety message board competition Thursday.
The competition, which was held back in October, invited the public to suggest postings urging safe driving behavior for the GDOT’s digital changeable message signs located on major highways throughout the state.
The signs, which are used primarily to alert motorists to crashes or lane closures, often carry safety reminders in the absence of more urgent messaging.
Contest judges considered hundreds of submissions in five categories: general safety, distracted driving, impaired driving, seatbelt use and work zone safety.
Some of the submissions were intended for seasonal use but most can be used year-round.
GDOT thanks all those who contributed to the contest, and reminds all who entered the contest that even if their messages weren’t selected as winners, they may still appear on CMS boards throughout Georgia later in the year.
The winners may see their messages on the boards as early as today.
Below are the winning entries:
General Safety
• First place: IF YOU MISS YOUR EXIT IT'S OKAY, WE MADE MORE UP AHEAD
• Second place: BETTER LATE THAN NEVER
• Third place (tie): DRIVE LIKE YOUR MOMMA IS WATCHIN'; YOU ARE ALLOWED TO USE TURN SIGNALS, WE CHECKED and DRIVE SAFELY OR WE CALL YOUR MOTHER
Distracted Driving
• First place (tie): YOU LOOK GREAT BUT THE SELFIE CAN WAIT and LOOKING AT THE ROAD IS A GREAT WAY TO STAY ON IT
• Second place: NO ONE WANTS TO SEE TRAFFIC ON SNAPCHAT, BRENDA
• Third place: POP QUIZ, WHAT IS THE SPEED LIMIT ON THIS ROAD?
Impaired Driving
(Many of the messages submitted were seasonal and can be used during the holidays)
• First place:DRIVING HALF LIT IS NOT VERY BRIGHT
• Second place: DON'T SPEND THE NEW YEAR IN JAIL, PARTY RESPONSIBLY
• Third place (tie): DON'T BE A TURKEY AND DRIVE BASTED, and THE PARTY SHOULD BE LIT NOT YOU, BRING IN THE NEW YEAR SAFE
Seatbelt
• First place (tie): THIS IS A SIGN YOU SHOULD BUCKLE UP and IF YOU DON'T WEAR A SEATBELT, PLEASE BE AN ORGAN DONOR
• Second place: WEARING A SEATBELT MAKES YOU LOOK THINNER
• Third place (tie): HERE IS THE TEA SIS, WE CAN SEE YOU SO BUCKLE UP and SEATBELTS ARE IN, EVERYBODY IS WEARING THEM
Work Zone Safety
• First place:LOOK LEFT, LOOK RIGHT, KEEP WORKERS IN SIGHT
• Second place: WORK ZONE, SLOW DOWN, WORKERS HAVE FAMILIES THAT WANT THEM AROUND
• Third place (tie): WORK ZONES MATTER SO DO THE PEOPLE IN THEM, and AVOID DESTRUCTION MIND THE CONSTRUCTION
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.