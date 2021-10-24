SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46)-- A crash blocked four of five lanes on I-285 Westbound past Ashford Dunwoody Road in Sandy Springs.
Details are limited at this time, but according to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the incident happened around 11:54 a.m. and is expected to clear by 1:30 p.m.
If you are in the area you may want to look for alternate route.
Stick with CBS46 News as we work to bring you more details.
