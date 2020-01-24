FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) GDOT crews have closed lanes on both sides of I-285 in Fulton County to conduct repairs on a bridge in the area.
Crews will begin a 24-hour continuous lane closure on the outer loop of I-285 at Exit 7 Cascade Road. The closure allows crews to perform repairs on the bridge at I-285 and Cascade Road.
A check of the GDOT map shows one lane blocked on the northbound lanes while TWO lanes are blocked heading southbound. There's also a lane closure on the exit ramp onto Cascade Road from SB I-285.
The work began Thursday at 5:15 p.m. and should be completed around the same time today.
Commuters could see delays in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.