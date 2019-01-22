Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Fans from all over the country are descending upon Atlanta and they're not just coming for the game on February 3.
There are a number of events all over town, which is why the Georgia Department of Transportation considers this to be a ten-day event that starts this Saturday.
Officials with GDOT want the public to know they've been planning for the Super Bowl for the better part of two years.
If you think Atlanta traffic is bad on a normal work day, just picture it with an extra 1 to 2 million people. That is what we can expect as the host city for Super Bowl 53.
"Our city is going to be under a microscope on a global level, so we've been working very hard to make sure that we are dotting the I’s, crossing the T’s,” said GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale.
Dale is a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Transportation. She's warning people who live or work in downtown and midtown as we get closer and closer to the game, traffic will get worse and worse.
"Know what your options are, as far as commute options, so you're not constantly stuck in traffic because there will be traffic. There will be increased pedestrian traffic, so we need people to be safe and have a plan," continued Dale.
At GDOT's transportation management center, teams from several agencies will monitor traffic around the clock and if they spot gridlock on a state route, they'll take control of traffic signals and even pedestrian crossing signals if they have to.
"That's one of the things that we've learned from other cities is that you can plan there are planned events. There are Super Bowl related events that are on the schedule. There are also going to be pop-up events. There are going to be private parties. There are going to be pop-up concerts. Sort of expect the unexpected."
Starting this Saturday, GDOT is expecting heavy, constant traffic between the airport and the city.
GDOT is also in charge of the hero units and they'll move them to wherever the problem spots are.
