The GA Department of Safety is holding a safety board message competition and they want the people's ideas for consideration.
In order to submit a creative message idea, you must adhere to the following guidelines.
o No more than 63 characters, including spaces.
o No profanity or derogatory language.
o No phone numbers or hashtags or websites.
o No emojis or punctuation marks.
o The message must adhere to one of the following categories: Distracted driving, Impaired driving, Work zone safety, Seatbelt safety, General safety message.
Some examples of acceptable entries include "Use yah binkah", "Gobble gobble, go easy on the throttle", and "Cash me driving the speed limit how bout dah?"
GDOT tells CBS46 Reporter Iyani Hughes “The winning message will be posted on our message boards and will be announced on social media. The duration of the message will be determined in the next few weeks.”
Remember, brainstorm as much as you’d like, but submissions must be entered by Friday, October 18.
If you’re interested, you can submit your message to bit.ly/2kOA2E1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.