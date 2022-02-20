ATLANTA (CBS46) — Northbound traffic on State Route 400 is scheduled to shift on Sunday.
The Georgia Department of Transportation says it will shift all northbound traffic to new collector-distributor lanes from north of Hammond Drive to south of the North Springs MARTA Station, weather permitting.
GDOT says this traffic shift will allow for construction crews to demolish and replace existing structures over Abernathy Road. It's scheduled to take place between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Motorists should drive through this area with extreme caution and follow the roadway markings to exit at Abernathy Road or continue on SR 400 northbound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.