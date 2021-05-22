ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Attention drivers in the metro Atlanta area there is construction on Interstate-75 Southbound at State Route 138 to South of Interstate-675 causing major delays.
The construction is scheduled until Monday at noon.
Officials are urging drivers to look for alternate routes to avoid delays.
Below are the congested areas:
• I 75 from McDonough in South Metro Atlanta to Acworth in North Metro Atlanta
• I 75 from Macon to McDonough in South Metro Atlanta
• McDonough to Interstate 285 In South Metro Atlanta
