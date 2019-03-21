Cobb County, GA (CBS46) The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting that a pedestrian was fatally struck and killed along an exit ramp from I-20 in Cobb County early Thursday morning.
The crash happened on the exit ramp from I-20 onto Riverside Parkway. The exit ramp is currently shut down at this time and isn't expected to reopen until around 10 a.m.
Police say a black Chevrolet Suburban was seen leaving the area after the crash.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
If you have any information on the crash, you're asked to call police.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
