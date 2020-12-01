From tent city….to boulder city. The state recently placed giant rocks under I20/I-85 and Pryor Street where the homeless typically set up tents.
“I understand where they’re coming from in doing that, but at the same time, these are people, they’re humans,” said one Atlanta resident, Jake Kelley.
A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Transportation says urban camping on state right-of-way and under bridges is against Georgia law and can present a safety hazard. They put rock in the highest-risk areas to reduce resettlement.
“As long as we keep it clean, we ain’t bothering nobody,” said a homeless man, Ronnie Andrews.
On Tuesday, workers were out cleaning up what was left behind in the area that used to be filled with homeless people and their tents.
“You know, there’s some kind of problem, because I’ve been here for a long period of time, and there’s as many homeless people that there was 30 years ago,” said another homeless man who didn’t want to be named.
The number of people out of work and losing their homes has increased thanks to the coronavirus.
“It seems like it’s not getting any better,” added Kelley.
But some people feel the amount of homeless people and tents throughout the city is an eye sore.
“It’s a problem, not only here, but everywhere, but as far as Atlanta goes, it’s not the best look, but it’s part of life,” Kelley said.
“Right now it’s freezing outside, people have no where to go for the holidays, I’m sure shelters are filled up to the max,” said Atlanta Resident, Mavro Diamanti.
A city annual report shows a 4.5% overall increase since 2013, meaning the population needing emergency shelter is up. But thanks to investments in low barrier shelter and permanent housing, they’ve seen a 16 percent decrease of homeless people out on the streets.
But some of the homeless folks told CBS46's Melissa Stern they don’t feel like it’s enough.
“You know, there’s no affordable rent in this city,” one homeless man added. “Most of the jobs, they hire you through a labor pool, and pay you minimum wage, and you don’t make enough in a day to be able to afford a place to stay.”
The spokesperson for GDOT adds with the onset of colder weather, the likelihood of fires being set is increasing, which only compounds the risks to people and infrastructure.
She added that they’ve also been working with the city of Atlanta and its outreach partners, to provide necessary resources to safely and humanely offer housing options as they become available.
Full statement from Georgia Department of Transportation:
Urban camping on state right-of-way and under bridges is against Georgia law and can present a safety hazard. With the onset of colder weather, the likelihood of fires being set is increasing, which only compounds the risks to humans and infrastructure. Therefore, the Georgia Department of Transportation has been working with the City of Atlanta and its outreach partners, who can provide necessary resources to safely and humanely offer housing options as they become available. GDOT’s role is to clean and maintain right-of-way areas after people relocate. Placing this type of rock in the highest-risk areas of our right of way serves to reduce resettlement.
