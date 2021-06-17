Georgia-- The state plans on having a private company build and manage express lanes for I-285. The interstate is constantly filled with time-consuming congestion so adding more express lanes would help free things up for commuters.
"In the northwest corridor, we've seen commute times reduced by 45 minutes, speeds in the express lanes are 30 percent faster in the peak hours, speeds in the general purpose lanes doubled from 20 miles per hour to 40 miles per hour in the opening year," said Meg Pirkel, Georgia Department of Transportation Chief Engineer
A state rendering shows preliminary plans for the new express lanes across the Northern half of I-285 from I-20 to I-20 on the East and West sides.
GDOT officials say they want a private company to manage the project which means less public money to fund it.
"GDOT will determine the business terms and policies of the procurement and will remain actively involved throughout the contract terms to manage for contract compliance. It's very important to balance the risk that the developer will take on with the need for public control," said Pirkel.
GDOT explains toll prices would be set by the private company, which has not yet been determined, although the amount would have to stay within state limit regulations. "Meaning variable toll rates with higher tolls during peak travel times and they'll be adjusted much more frequently," said Pirkel.
A strategy GDOT says leaves the developer with debt obligation. "That means that the developer relies on the success of the lanes to pay for the project. They have an incentive to provide excellent customer service including timely completion of construction because they need customers," said Pirkel.
