Gwinnett County, GA (CBS46) A caravan of GDOT trucks loaded with brine hit the roads in Northeast Georgia fighting against mother nature to coat the asphalt hoping to prevent the rain from turning to ice.
Saturday morning GDOT dispatched it’s brine team. They traveled on State Route 316 around Gwinnett and Clarke Counties, GA 400 around Hall and Forsyth Counties and then I-85 near the Gwinnett County-Hall County split.
In Gainesville, the Ace Hardware off of Cornelia Highway stocked up on extra salt, but propane has been the big seller.
“We have sold probably 15 or 20 bags of 50lb rock salt,” said Ace Hardware assistant manager James Cantrell. Cantrell said he’s already filled several propane tanks by late Saturday morning bringing the stock from 60 percent to 20 percent in a few hours.
“We actually called this morning and ordered more propane,” Cantrell said. “So, hopefully, we will not run out.”
Some people tell CBS46 they’re not too worried about buying a lot of weather supplies, they just won’t go out.
Connie Prisock was at the hardware store Christmas shopping.
“Earlier, we were just cutting some extra firewood, making sure that the doors and things are insulated well, and basically we just plan on staying in,” Prisock said.
GDOT District 1 Spokesperson Katie Strickland tells CBS46 that GDOT teams will be out on the roads again Sunday. They’ll begin 12-hour shifts at 7 p.m. with 125 people on the shift.
