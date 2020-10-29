The Georgia Department of Transportation reported hundreds of accidents as Tropical Storm Zeta moved across north Georgia Thursday morning.
GDOT told CBS46 News that 141 crashes were reported between midnight and 11 a.m.; that number does not include trees down, only accidents.
They also said that almost all of those crashes were reported in metro Atlanta with less than a dozen outside of the metro area.
