SAVANNAH, Ga. (CBS46) GDOT will conduct a contraflow on I-16, switching to a one-way route out of southeastern Georgia as the region prepares for Hurricane Dorian.
During the contraflow, which begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, all four lanes of I-16 will travel away from the coast. It will provide maximum use of the interstate so evacuees can get out as quickly and efficiently as possible.
The contraflow will take traffic from Savannah to Dublin as residents take part in Governor Kemp's mandatory evacuation of the Georgia coast.
WATCH: Gov. Kemp press conference
Hurricane Dorian has become nearly stationary and is expected to continue to pound Great Bahama Island Tuesday morning.
It has slowed to a Category 3, but the National Hurricane Center is still calling it a "catastrophic" storm as it barrels toward the Florida coast.
The core of Dorian should move closer to the Florida east coast through Tuesday night. It will then move along the Atlantic Coast passing by Savannah, Georgia sometime overnight Tuesday.
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in 6 coastal Georgia counties.
I’m inside GDOT’s transportation management center. Starting at 8 a.m., they’ll begin the contraflow of I-16. All lanes will flow away from the Georgia coast as evacuees flee #HurricaneDorian. pic.twitter.com/QUp0JydXoc— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) September 3, 2019
