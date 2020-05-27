ATLANTA (CBS46) - Georgia Department of Transportation is debuting some new technology that could make your drive a little less stressful. Now, imagine a traffic signal that talks to your car.
John Hibbard, director of operations for the Georgia Department of Transportation, says the future of transportation is here.
“It’s all about giving drivers good information so they can make smart decisions, smart safe decisions.”
Traffic lights that talk to you while driving will soon be a reality. Telling you when to stop and when to go.
“If they’re about to run that light it might warn them and say, 'hey you better stop!,'” says Hibbard.
This technology is years in the making.
“We are finally to the point though where we can put it out there on the street in a lot of locations,” Hibbard said.
In metro Atlanta 400 intersections already have this technology added.
Local Roger Smith says he’s excited for this new development and believes it is a step in the right direction.
“I’m all for it! Driving in Atlanta traffic frequently I would appreciate any help I could get,” says Smith.
But not everyone agrees.
“I don’t think they should have sensors like that because people will try to speed up and make the light and if you look right here we are in front of DOT, I’ve seen at least eight or nine wrecks on this corner,” a local said.
Hibbard says the technology is available to keep people safe not invade privacy.
Smith goes on to say, “as long as you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing in the privacy shouldn’t be that big of a deal.”
Hibbard says the goal is safety.
“My hope is that motorist will get out of this information that enables them to be a safer more aware driver.”
