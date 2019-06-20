ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – GE Appliances is expanding its operations in Georgia through a $130 million investment and job growth initiative.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced the expansion Thursday in a press release.
The initiatives include a $43 million investment in the company’s Roper Corporation facility in Walker County, which produces cooktops, free-standing ranges and wall ovens. This investment will create 100 new jobs. GE said the goal is to enhance the facility’s manufacturing capacity, enabling the launch of several new cooking products.
GE will invest $32 million in a new Southern Logistics Center, which will create 100 new jobs in Murray County. With this investment, the company aims to take advantage of the Port of Savannah expansion and its ability to handle large trans-Pacific container ships.
Finally, a new $55 million smart warehouse will create 100 new jobs in Jackson County. GE says the new center is part of a strategy to strengthen its national leadership position in distribution.
U.S. Rep. Tom Graves (R-Ga.-14), who represents Walker and Murray counties, said innovative manufacturers like GE Appliances are the backbone of our nation’s economy.
“I applaud their continued investment to create good-paying jobs in rural communities for so many Georgia families,” he said in a press release.
