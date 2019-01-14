ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- If your grandma is the best, we have a gig for her.
GE is looking for the "Great American Grandma."
Essentially she'll be a spokesperson for them on social media. She'll be hired part-time for a 10-15 hour per month.
The role includes quote "sharing the secrets of great recipes … for food, fun and family."
The gig pays a $50,000 salary plus 5 brand new GE appliances.
If you're interested, you need to submit a video application.
