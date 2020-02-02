JACKSON, Ga. (CBS46) – To many people’s surprise, General Beauregard Lee said there will be six more weeks of winter.
"I really think he is just pulling our legs. I don’t think he saw his shadow," said Saralyn Wilson.
Even though some were shocked by the prediction, director Ike English said General Lee makes no mistakes.
"I don’t like what he tells us every year. He has been giving us some bad news for the past few years, but I think he has been right, so I am not going to argue with him," English said.
Traditionally, General Lee is drawn out by a breakfast plate of Waffle House hash browns - Indian Springs mineral water and a cheerful and patient Georgia crowd.
Eliza Fajen visits with her daughters every year and said the experience is always the best part.
"We had a nice spot by the fence, and it was really good to get out and see him,” she said. “He moved around a lot more and we stayed to make sure we watched him go in front of his house and all around, so it was really fun, we enjoyed it.”
Fun fact: General Beuregard Lee has his own Twitter page. You can follow him for next year’s prediction. Across the way in Pennsylvania, Punxatawney Phil saw no shadow.
Only time will tell which beloved groundhog got it right.
