ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) General Mills has announced the recall of five pound bags of Gold Medal unbleached all-purpose flour that may have the potential presence of E. coli contamination.
The bags have a better if used by date of September 6, 2020.
The recall was issued after the potential presence was detected during sampling. All other types of Gold Medal flour are not affected by the recall.
If you've purchased the affected product, you can return it to the point of sale for a full refund.
