President Joe Biden’s win over former President Donald Trump saw a record-breaking number of absentee votes cast thanks to the pandemic with many of those votes helping propel Biden to victory.
But now, a Republican Georgia lawmaker is calling for a change to the vote by mail process to add more steps. Freshman state senator Jason Anavitarte has introduced SB29.
The bill calls for Georgia voters who intend to vote absentee by mail, to send in a photo copy of their photo id along with their absentee ballot application then a second copy of their photo id with their actual ballot.
While many top Republicans seem to support the idea, Georgia Democrats are vowing to fight against the bill with all their might.
“Requiring voters to provide additional documentation and ID to vote absentee disenfranchises people without access to printers, scanners, and the internet,” State Senator Elena Parent (D) Decatur said.
CBS46 was unable to reach State Senator Anavitarte for comment, but if the bill passes, overseas voters and members of the military would be exempt from needing to return a photo id. Both of those groups historically lean Republican in elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.