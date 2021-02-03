Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday night the state of Georgia has administered more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with roughly half going to seniors.
"Thanks to the hard work of our healthcare heroes, we have administered 1 million vaccines and taken the first step in protecting over 500,000 seniors from COVID-19," said Governor Kemp.
The official numbers: 1,030,872 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered with 502,393 doses going to seniors. Overall, as of Wednesday, Georgia had administered 66 percent of the total shipment of vaccines it had received from the federal government.
“Every dose of vaccine administered in Georgia benefits the entire state,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H. “Vaccination and basic prevention measures together offer the best protection from COVID-19 and will help us save lives and defeat this pandemic.”
Georgia remains in the 1A+ distribution plan announced before the vaccine was delivered. The 1A+ population includes seniors over 65, first responders, law enforcement personnel, and healthcare workers.
For more on the COVID-19 vaccine, including the latest data from the state, click here.
