INDIANAPOLIS (CBS46) -- The College Football Playoff National Championship is officially underway, as the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide arrived in Indianapolis Friday night.
It was a frigid welcome for both southern teams, who arrived with temperatures hovering around 15 degrees.
Monday's national championship is a rematch from the Dec. 4 SEC Championship in which the Crimson Tide throttled the then No. 1 Bulldogs 41-24 in Atlanta.
The Dawgs bounced back in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan, dominating the Wolverines on both sides of the ball 34-11 in the Orange Bowl.
Meanwhile, Alabama continued to roll, taking care of Cincinnati 27-6 in a game that didn't feel that close.
Monday's game is a rematch of the epic 2018 National Championship Game which saw Alabama beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime.
Monday's game is a rematch of the epic 2018 National Championship Game which saw Alabama beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime.
You can watch Georgia's arrival here, including an interview with head coach Kirby Smart.
Dawgs 🤝 Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/FYkknG4akI— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) January 8, 2022
You can watch Alabama's arrival here, including an interview with head coach Nick Saban.
📍The Tide has touched down in Indy. #CFBPlayoff x @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/5P5bH59ckz— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) January 8, 2022
