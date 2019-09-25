ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Wednesday the first death in the state from a vaping-associated illness.
The man, who was older and lived outside of Metro Atlanta, died earlier this year. Officials say he was a former cigarette smoker, who switched to vaping six years ago. They say he was purchasing the same nicotine vape products from the same vape shop on a consistent basis. He was known to only vape with nicotine, and not THC.
Lee Hundley, with the DPH said his case furthers the mystery as to what is causing the outbreak of mysterious lung disease; as many previous reported cases have been from people who vaped THC or a combination of THC and nicotine.
“There is no common device, no common substance, or specific labeled product that we can link to all the cases, either in Georgia or nationally. So at this point, we're just trying to collect as much information as we can. We realize that it's frustrating and we would like to be able to say definitively what's going on, but right now we're just trying to gather as much information as possible,” said Hundley.
Health officials say the man who died started experiencing the same symptoms as patients in other reported cases -- shortness of breath, chest pain, and cough – that eventually turned into pneumonia and then complete respiratory failure.
In addition to the man who died, Georgia health officials are investigating eight cases of vaping-related lung disease across the state, in which the patients have fallen ill; and other possible cases are being reviewed.
All patients were hospitalized and developed pneumonia with no known infectious cause. Cases range in age from 18 to 68 years (median age 26 years), 78% are male.
Governor Brian P. Kemp and DPH Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H. urge individuals to follow the CDC recommendation that individuals not use e-cigarettes or other vaping devices while this investigation is ongoing. Without knowing the specific cause of the vaping-associated illness, discontinuing use of e-cigarettes and vaping devices is the best prevention against becoming ill.
One CDC official said to lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week, “If this was romaine lettuce that was making people sick, then we would take it off the shelves, right? So now we can link all these patients to vaping. So that is our recommendation, we know vaping is causing this, and we’re recommending people stop using it.”
According to a statement released by the DHP, E-cigarettes and other vaping devices are not safe for youth, young adults, pregnant women or adults who do not currently use tobacco products. People who use e-cigarette products should not buy vaping products off the street and should not modify or add any substances to e-cigarette products.
The CDC is investigating more than 500 cases of vaping related illness across the U.S.
