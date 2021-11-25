ATLANTA (CBS46) — Thanksgiving isn't just for people. Animals enjoy it too!
The residents of the Georgia Aquarium received special treats today in honor of Thanksgiving.
Check out the video below:
We hope everyone enjoys their feasts today! All of our animals definitely are. Enjoy their munchy montage! (We are open Thanksgiving Day 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.) pic.twitter.com/EbZ5SBifY2— Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) November 25, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.