ATLANTA (CBS46)-- The Georgia Aquarium has successfully released four loggerhead sea turtles back into the wild.
A spokesperson says the cold-stunned turtles were rescued off the coast of Cape Cod last month. The aquarium cared for the turtles until they were deemed healthy enough to return to the ocean.
They were released off the coast of Cape Canaveral, FL.
