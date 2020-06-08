Georgia Aquarium to reopen with timed tickets amidst pandemic

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- One of the world's largest aquariums located in the heart of Atlanta is set to reopen to the public in a week after being closed for months due to the wide-spread coronavirus COVID-19.
The Georgia Aquariums will open its doors to members on June 13 and the the general public on the 15th. The aquarium holds more than 10 million gallons of water and is home to more than 100,000 sea creatures.
Though many restrictions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have lifted in the state of Georgia, the aquarium has established new operating procedures to keep staff and visitors safe.
Those changes include:
- Georgia Aquarium is limiting the number of guests allowed in the building at one time. The capacity will be restricted to a number lower than the CDC recommendation for occupancy and will allow guests to visit the Aquarium while staying an appropriate distance from other guests.
- Guests will require a timed ticket, with three separate time blocks each day. Those time blocks are: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; 1 p.m.-4 p.m.; 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
- The Aquarium will be cleaned, and all guest areas sanitized before and after each time block with hospital grade disinfectant.
- High contact areas of the Aquarium, such as railings, elevator buttons, etc., will be covered in a copper-infused film that reduces the transmission of viruses. Throughout the day, staff will continue to clean high touch areas.
- Social distancing is required during your visit; wall and floor signs have been placed throughout the Aquarium and on exhibits with guidance on where to stand and separate groups.
- Upon purchasing a ticket, guests will receive direction to one of two entrances, Orange or Green: signs will direct guests to their designated entrance.
- All Georgia Aquarium team members and guests will go through a contactless temperature scan prior to entering the building. Any person exhibiting a fever (temperature of 100.4° or higher) will be rescheduled to visit another day.
- All Georgia Aquarium team members are required to wear a facial covering and we encourage all guests to wear one as well. Masks will be available at our gates for those who might need one.
For more information on the reopening, click here.
