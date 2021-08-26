ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- While Atlanta Pride has cancelled its Parade and Festival in the Park for this year’s Pride Weekend, Georgia Aquarium will still hold the Pride Kickoff Event on October 8.
This is a Georgia Aquarium run event and our ticketed capacity for this event is well under the recommendation for group gatherings. Georgia Aquarium has held many events since reopening following COVID closures last year. The health and safety of our guests is paramount, which is why we implemented several health and safety protocols to all of our events on-site.
· We limit guest capacity during normal operating hours and events
· We are the largest aquarium in the Western hemisphere and have enough space for social distancing requirements
· We require masks inside our building for all guests, regardless of event
· Event staff enforce mask-wearing and social distancing
· This is a ticketed event with no walk-ups; this makes it possible for us to limit our capacity from the start
For more information on our COVID-19 protocols to ensure you enjoy your visit while staying healthy and safe, click here.
