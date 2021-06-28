Georgia Aquarium's longest resident whale shark, Alice, dies

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Georgia Aquarium's longest resident Whale Shark died this weekend, officials confirmed. The death has renewed calls against captivity once again.
The aquarium is no stranger to controversy-- in previous years protestors lined outside the location after Beluga Whale deaths.
On Monday, experts and activist alike say the changes they were seeking have yet to come.
"It just looked a little bit lethargic," Emma Lam recalled watching Alice swim on Sunday. Alice, a Whale Shark, appeared to be almost floating instead of swimming Lam told CBS46.
Lam visited the Georgia Aquarium with her sister but the trip left them feeling conflicted.
"I feel bad for even going just that one day and witnessing that." Lam believes she watched the final lap Alice took.
Facility officials reported a change in the whale shark's behavior and bloodwork. After repeated healthcare efforts, she was euthanized.
Alice is the second Whale Shark to die at the site since last year. In 2020, Trixie died.
"We're not asking the Sea World's and the Georgia Aquarium's to shut down." Marine Specialist Naomi Rose continued, "We're asking them to innovate.
We're asking them to use CGI and virtual reality and animatronics."
The calls against captivity are far from new. We found from 2012 to 2017, three Beluga whales died at the aquarium, sparking protests back then.
The Animal Welfare Institute warned then and maintains now that life spans can be shortened due to captivity.
Meanwhile, aquarium officials reported in each case they used "exhaustive" and "extraordinary" health care.
Rose says the Animal Welfare Institute recognizes locations like this one do have educational and research benefits, but she suggests reconsidering if they outweigh the costs.
"There are ways we can teach people about these animals without causing any of them to suffer," added Rose.
After the renewed calls to end captivity, CBS46 reached back out to the Georgia Aquarium. We are still waiting for an additional response.
But a spokesperson offered this statement earlier Monday about Alice's death:
We are heartbroken to share that our female whale shark, Alice, has passed away. Through routine monitoring and preventative healthcare, our teams noticed changes in her behavior and her bloodwork. Yesterday, her condition worsened and despite our teams’ extraordinary efforts, she did not improve, and the only humane option was to euthanize her. She was surrounded by the incredibly dedicated team that cared for her every day, many of whom cared for her since she arrived in 2006. Alice came to us as a rescue from Taiwan, where she was destined for the seafood market.
Alice was our longest whale shark resident and contributed valuable information about our understanding of whale sharks, but most importantly, she was a larger-than-life ambassador for her species and wowed guests from all corners of the globe. A necropsy (animal autopsy) will be performed so that even with her passing, we will continue to learn from Alice to better aid whale sharks in our care and in the ocean.
