ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Five Georgia artists are nominated for some of the biggest awards Sunday night at the Grammy Awards on CBS46.
Lil Nas X is nominated for Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Best New Artist.
Twenty-year-old Montero Lamar Hill. A.K.A Lil Nas X, made history when “Old Town Road” became the longest running number one single in Billboard's history.
Hill went to Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County, Georgia.
Other Georgia nominees include Young Thug. He's nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance for "The London."
21 Savage is nominated for Rap Album for "I Am > I Was" and Rap Song for "A Lot."
Tasha Cobbs Leonard is nominated for Best Gospel Performance/Song for "This Is A Move."
William Murphy is nominated for Best Gospel Album for "Settle Here."
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards airs Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 8PM on CBS46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.