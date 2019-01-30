ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Georgia YouthBuild programs have been awarded nearly two million dollars by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Bibb County School District was awarded $1,100,000 and DeKalb County School District was awarded $891,935.
YouthBuild programs help to at-risk youth complete high school or state equivalency degree programs, earn industry-recognized credentials, undergo training to build housing for low-income or homeless individuals.
In total, the Department of Labor awarded $85 million in grants to recipients across the country to fund 81 programs.
For more information, visit www.doleta.gov,youth_services/youthbuild.cfm.
