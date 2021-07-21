CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Georgia baby born with a rare genetic disorder needs help getting a life-changing surgery.
Three-month old baby, Lorenzo, of Canton, was diagnosed with Beckwith Wiedemann Syndrome (BWS). He has macroglossia, which is an enlarged, protruding tongue that can cause obstruction of both breathing and eating.
"Fortunately, he is doing very well. He is able to breathe and eat on his own." the family wrote in a GoFundMe message.
The note added that in the near future, between the age of 6 to 12 months, he will need tongue reduction surgery. During that time, his mother will take time off work to be his main caretaker.
Baby Lorenzo will have 6 to 8 weeks or more of recovery.
"Children with BWS are at risk of having childhood cancer. So every three months he will have cancer screening and blood drawn to help monitor any signs of childhood cancer.
Also, we would like to keep Lorenzo in home day care instead of a group daycare because when BWS children catch colds and viruses, its very hard for them to breathe. So your donations will also help with his home dare care costs."
Lorenzo and his family have started a GoFundMe where they are hoping to raise $25,000 in donation to go towards medical bills, travel expenses to doctors and hospitals, his upcoming surgery, recovery from surgery, and at home childcare.
"Thank you for all donations in advanced. We truly appreciate any support. Baby Lorenzo is such a joy! Laughing, smiling and saying ah-goo! He truly deserves all the support possible. The Ciardi - Torres Family"
