One hundred and fifty-nine Georgia counties officially started recounting more than 5 million votes, Tuesday morning.
The Secretary of State's office said counties could start the recount of every vote at 9 a.m. and must finish by midnight December 2. The big undertaking in a limited amount of time will be paid for by Georgia tax payers according to Georgia state law.
"We anticipate some will be working through the weekend and as far as costs right now it is a county cost but we are working on cost sharing." said Gabriel Sterling, Statewide Election Implementation Manager.
Sterling said transparency has been key throughout this entire process.
The automated recount is the third accounting of the votes Georgians cast on November 3. First, there was the initial count, then the audit retally by hand, and now the recount officially requested by the losing candidate President Trump.
See below for more details on the recount process from the Carter Center
