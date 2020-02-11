ATLANTA (CBS46) – A bill introduced in the Georgia Senate could allow adoption agencies not to “perform, assist, counsel, recommend, consent to, refer, or participate in any placement of a child for foster care or adoption” if doing so would violate “certain religious or moral convictions of the child-placing agency.”
The bill, SB 368, was introduced by Senators Marty Harbin, Steve Gooch, Mike Dugan, Bruce Thompson, and Jeff Mullis. In addition to the above regulation, the bill would also prohibit the state from denying licenses or revoking licenses for child-placing agencies that object on written religious or moral convictions. It also would prevent civil suits from being filed against agencies that did object or not provide help based on their written religious or moral convictions.
The Anti-Defamation League’s southeast regional office called the bill, “immoral and harmful because it permits taxpayer-funded child placement agencies to discriminate, and it will deny the state’s most vulnerable children safe, loving foster or forever homes.”
“It is shocking that the state of Georgia has passed a bill that openly sanctions discrimination against Jews, LGBTQ people and others,” ADL southern division vice-president Dr. Allison Padilla-Goodman said in a statement. “Allowing a taxpayer-funded child placement agency to discriminate is outrageous.”
