On Monday the Georgia Legislature passed SB 236, a bill that would make cocktails to-go from restaurants permanent.
The bill is headed to Governor Brian Kemp's office for his signature.
Making cocktails to-go helps restaurants that have been impacted by COVID-19 and increases customer convenience.
"Hospitality businesses are desperate for a sustained source of revenue, and cocktails to-go provide a critical lifeline. We thank the legislature for passing this measure and encourage Governor Kemp to sign this bill and make cocktails to-go permanent in support of Georgia’s hospitality businesses.” Said Jay Hibbard, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Vice President of State Government Relations.
Currently, more than 30 states plus the District of Columbia are allowing restaurants and bars to sell cocktails to-go. Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia have all made cocktails to-go permanent.
Dozens of other states are also considering cocktails to-go measures.
Cocktails to-go is for home consumption. Laws governing alcohol consumption must be followed.
