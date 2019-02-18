ATLANTA (AP) - A wide-ranging bill moving Georgia to voting machines with electronic ballot markers that print a paper record has been introduced in the Georgia House.
The legislation, filed Thursday, follows recommendations from a commission that wrapped in January. But it disregards advice from cybersecurity experts who say hand-marked paper ballots would be the cheapest and most secure alternative.
Republican Rep. Barry Fleming of Harlem, who authored the bill and was co-chair of the commission, dismissed security concerns in an interview. He said electronic ballot markers will be more expensive initially, but would save money on printing and operation in the long run.
The bill also changes other aspects of Georgia election law criticized during Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's race against Democrat Stacey Abrams last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.