Georgia Black clergy go into last weekend before possible boycott over election law

Leaders of Georgia’s black clergy say they are down to the final hours of deliberations with Georgia-based companies that they’ve asked to speak out against the state’s new voting law or face boycotts.
“It’s always the right time to do what’s right,” said Rev. Dr. Jamal Bryant, quoting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “So, their silence is unnerving for us. It is our hope that their lips will be parted by Monday at noon. If they can’t speak, we will speak,” he added.
The pastor of New Birth Cathedral in Stonecrest tells CBS46’s Hayley Mason that he met with representatives from Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, and Aflac Friday afternoon to discuss their stances on Georgia’s new Election Integrity Act.
Delta and Coca-Cola have made public statements that have faced backlash from several top Republicans, but also praise from activists.
Governor Kemp, admonishing the boycotts, said they will hurt minorities and small businesses.
“Boycotts are never convenient,” Bryant said. “When the Montgomery bus boycott went forward, there was a move underground afoot that said Dr. King don’t do it because you’ve got Black men who are mechanics on Montgomery buses, so they moved together and got them jobs. Boycotts in and unto themselves are inconvenient and that is the point,” Bryant said adding that the inconvenience is short term.
So, far the MLB all-star game and a Will Smith has pulled movie production from Georgia.
Friday afternoon, A.M.E. Church Bishop Reginald Jackson met with Southern Company.
He told Mason that afternoon that he was awaiting a response from UPS.
The pastors say Home Depot has been silent. The company did not respond to CBS46’s request for comment.
The boycott has been pushed back for more than a week now. Monday is the noted deadline.
“This weekend we will really be deliberating not if there will be a boycott, but who,” Bryant said.”This is a real huddle meeting of the minds. Who is doing it in lip service behind closed doors? Part of our request is don’t be our friend in private. Publicly speak out against this legislation. So, when we assemble Monday at noon we’re really gonna read the minutes of what it is that we have gathered and everybody will have the sheets pulled off and have to stand for where they are.”
