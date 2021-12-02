NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Popular comedian and actor, Chris Tucker, is set to perform six comedy shows live in Norcross next week.
The 50-year-old Atlanta comedy legend will perform each show live Dec. 7 - 9 at the Atlanta Comedy Theater, which holds 240 people.
Pre-sale tickets went on sale Monday for $52.50 per person.
If you plan to attend, proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours will be required for entry. Phones will be locked up in magnetic Yondr pouches.
To see show times and purchase tickets, click here.
