ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health released the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
As of 3:17 p.m. Friday there are now 111,211 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 2,965 Georgians have died.
12,937 people are hospitalized, and 1,046,348 people have been tested. That includes people tested for COVID-19 and antibodies.
Gwinnett County leads the state with the highest number of cases, 10,741. Fulton County has the highest number of deaths at 321 people, and 10,021 cases.
In Dekalb County, 7,973 people have tested positive for the virus, and 177 people have died.
Click here for the LATEST numbers by county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.