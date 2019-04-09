ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) CBS46 is investigating your safety when you drive on our highways and byways.
We've been looking into two new reports on bridge safety here in Georgia, digging through the data and finding out what our state government is doing to keep you safe.
For our state's 2019 infrastructure report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers, the group gave Georgia a “C+” grade when it comes to the state's bridges.
The society says out of nearly 15,000 bridges, 4.65 percent of Georgia's bridges were structurally deficient in 2018. A different group, The American Road and Transportation Builders association found, 494 or 3.3 percent of bridges were structurally deficient last year.
The good news: it's an 8 percent decrease from 2017.
The group also just put out a report ranking the 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico in terms of most deficient bridges. Our state came in at 45th out of 52: 8th best in the nation.
A GDOT spokesperson declined to comment for this story, but CBS46 learned about what they do for maintenance.
Inspectors typically check four to five bridges a day, combing through each bridge every two years even sending out the divers to inspect the bridges underwater.
When it comes to structurally deficient bridges, Rhode Island had the worst ranking, and Texas had the best.
Click here for the full list of the 25 most traveled structurally deficient bridges here in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.