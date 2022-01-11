ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Georgia Bulldogs returned to Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon after winning the College Football National Championship on Monday night.
A large crowd greeted the football players after they exited their Delta flight. It was a very emotional scene at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
The champs have landed. @cbs46 #CFBChampionship #uga #bulldogs @cbs46 #godawgs pic.twitter.com/GBWZZIwjvm pic.twitter.com/gMv1IgGLQs— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 11, 2022
People at the airport told CBS46 that the victory was sweet and it's something they have waited for many years.
After the players exited the plane, they boarded buses that took them to the University of Georgia campus. They arrived at Butt-Mehre Heritage Hall in Athens around 3 p.m.
Hundreds of fans welcome home the #2021 #nationalchampionship #Georgia #Bulldogs to Athens. @UGAAthletics @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/jOqlBHrzE0— Chopper46 (@Chopper_CBS46) January 11, 2022
Back home 😎🏆#GoDawgs #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/CugnYuLsUq— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022
A parade has been scheduled for Saturday to celebrate the win over Alabama. Click here for details.
WATCH THE PLAYERS ARRIVE
WATCH THE BUSES
Before boarding the flight today, head coach Kirby Smart, quarterback Stetson Bennett and safety Lewis Seen spoke about the big win and exorcising demons that have lingered for more than 40 years.
