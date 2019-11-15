Georgia Bulldogs take on the Auburn Tigers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Deep South's oldest rivalry resumes Saturday afternoon, when No. 4 Georgia heads to No. 12 Auburn for an SEC showdown.
If the Dawgs (8-1, 5-1 SEC) win, they can clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game for the third year in a row. Meanwhile the Tigers (7-2, 4-2) are hoping to play spoiler.
This will be the 124th meeting between the two programs. Georgia leads the all-time series 59-56 with 8 ties. The Bulldogs have won four of the past five meetings. That one loss happened the last time the teams met in Auburn; the Tigers won 40-17. But the Dawgs got their revenge a few weeks later in the SEC Championship game, winning 28-7.
Georgia comes into the matchup with the SEC's top overall defense. The Dawgs have only allowed 17 points combined in their last 3 games. And they remain the only team in the country that has yet to give up a rushing touchdown.
On offense, UGA has typically relied on its rushing attack. But recently they've been able to balance that with an air attack led by Houston County High School product Jake Fromm. Fromm has thrown for 1,858 yards and 13 touchdowns this season with just 3 interceptions, all of which game during the Dawgs' lone loss this season to South Carolina.
Saturday's game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. only on CBS46, followed by The Dawg Show with Fred Kalil, Emily Gagnon and UGA legend Buck Belue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.