LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway in Lumpkin County where an officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
This is the 79th officer-involved shooting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist with.
On Nov. 19th, a Richmond County deputy was tragically killed in a shoot out with a suspect. The deputy, identified as Cecil Ridley, was patrolling the area of 12th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. when he was shot by 24-year-old Alvin Theodore Hester Jr.
Hours after the 77th officer shooting involving Ridley, a 51-year-old man was killed in a separate incident. Around 3:52 a.m. in Hampton, Georgia, officers were at William Harris' residence on North Avenue to perform a welfare check.
While at the door Harris shot at officers who then returned fire. SWAT was called to the scene, however by the time entry was made into the home, Harris was deceased.
He was found with a gun lying in close proximity to his body.
The incident was the 78th officer-involved shooting.
