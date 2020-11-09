As Covid-19 cases once again rise in Georgia, some businesses are getting ready for what could happen in the next few months.
The government shutdown and pandemic hit many businesses hard as they experienced a loss in revenue.
Keenan Artelli, salon owner and hairstylist, has already seen the financial impact of a mandatory shut-down.
"It was pretty intense, we were forced to shut down for two plus months and all of us as hairdressers were unable to get unemployment because we were all self-employed," said Artelli. "So it was a struggle for sure."
Artelli says she does worry about what could happen in the months ahead if Covid-19 numbers keep rising. She says she can control what happens in the salon but not what people do at other businesses or in public places.
"We can take all the precaution here in the salon, but if people come in and aren't then it's still going to continue to grow and spread, and put clients and families and everybody at risk," said Artelli.
She currently is still down about 25 percent of her clientele, so she became creative. Instead of focusing on the loss of revenue she is expanding services. From custom at-home kits to other beauty options so clients can get more services at one location.
"For the people that are coming in we're trying to up their ticket amount by adding in teeth whitening, or adding in keratin treatments or other products," Artelli says.
