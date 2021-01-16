As Inauguration Day nears, state Capitol buildings all across the country are seeing heightened security amid threats of potential violence.
While all eyes may be on Washington, D.C. on January 20, state capitals are bracing for possible unrest at their own seats of government.
Atlanta, Georgia is no exception, with the state Capitol seeing armed security presence in the form of the 170th Military Police Battalion in partnership with the Georgia State Patrol and other law enforcement professionals.
In a statement, authorities said they are committed to "helping keep our Capitol secure! #SharedValues #SharedPurpose #SharedVictory."
