ATLANTA (CBS46) — It's National First Responders Day! Firefighters, police officers and paramedics work tirelessly each day to keep the public safe and this Thursday, community members and businesses are returning the favor by showing some appreciation to these local heroes.
FREE LUNCH WITH FIREHOUSE SUBS
Roswell's Firehouse Subs in Mabry Village is celebrating first responders by providing a free meal from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. of either their Hook & Ladder combo or the new BBQ Cuban Sub combo.
'A BEER ON BUD' FROM BUDWEISER
Budweiser is offering its appreciation by raising a glass to those on the frontline. First Responders can click here and the company will cover their first round of beer delivered in the form of a $5 digital debit card.
NEW GEAR WITH ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOORS
Buford's Academy Sports + Outdoors is showing their support by donating $11,000 to the 300 Club of Atlanta and local first responders in a unique way. The store is honoring 19 first responders with $500 gift cards to shop the store for new apparel, footwear, gear and equipment. They are also donating $1,500 to the 300 Club of Atlanta which provides support to families of first responders who are disabled or have fallen in the line of duty.
WANT TO SHOW YOUR SUPPORT?
Children and families are invited to bring Halloween candy to one of Benevis’ 131 participating partner dental offices from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6. For every 25 pieces of unopened Halloween candy given, children will receive a toy in exchange. The collected treats will be donated to Operation Gratitude and included in care packages alongside dental kits and other goodies for deployed troops, local military units, veterans and first responders.
If you are a business or organization that is supporting first responders, please email your information to news@cbs46.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.