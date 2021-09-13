The Georgia Chamber has responded to the new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The chamber says it has been working closely with Gov. Kemp and state leaders to protect the lives and livelihoods of the citizens of Georgia.
In a statement sent to the media, the chamber says:
Each workplace is different, and employers should continue to have the right to establish healthcare and vaccine policies that work for their businesses. The Georgia Chamber appreciates the extraordinary efforts of Georgia job creators to promote COVID-19 vaccines in ways that work for their employees.
The chamber says it will do the following:
- Work closely with members to best understand their needs and concerns;
- Engage in the Emergency Temporary Standard rulemaking public comment period to share those concerns and to oppose burdensome penalties like the proposed OSHA fines;
- Monitor legal challenges;
- Provide to-the-minute guidance and counsel for compliance;
- Continue to encourage vaccinations; and
- Encourage bipartisan solutions for this ongoing health crisis
Gov. Kemp announced via Twitter last week that he is ready to fight President Biden's vaccine mandate.
The chamber says that it recognizes that vaccinations remain key to the state's economic recovery and is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.
